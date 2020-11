కడప జిల్లాలో వైసీపీ వర్గాల మధ్య ఘర్షణ ..కార్యకర్త దారుణహత్య.. గ్రామంలో పోలీసుల పికెట్

English summary

In Kadapa district, internal clashes took place between the YCP communities. A power struggle between YCP MLA Sudhir Reddy and Ramasubbareddy led to the brutal murder of an activist. MLA Sudhir Reddy and Ramasubbareddy clashed in Kondapuram zone Pinji Anantapur and both sides attacked with rods and stones. Gurunath Reddy, a follower of the Rama Subba Reddy , was killed.