కరీం నగర్ లో వికసించిన కమలం .. వినోద్ కుమార్ పై బండి సంజయ్ ఘన విజయం

English summary

The Congress candidate and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar was no where in the picture as he continued to trail in the third position. Luck is all set to smile on the BJP candidate from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he has established unassailable lead of 89,508 over his nearest Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) rival and sitting MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.Mr. Sanjay had contested the Assembly elections from Karimnagar constituency as BJP candidate and lost with huge majority. But, in less than four months, the turn around came.As the counting of votes began, Mr. Sanjay Kumar established a comfortable lead and as each round got over, it became clear that he is on his victory path. As reports last came in, the BJP candidate is won by 89, 508 votes .