శాంతిపురంలో... అశాంతి రేపిన టీడీపీ,వైసీపీ బ్యానర్ల వివాదం..! బాబు పర్యటన నేపథ్యంలో వెడెక్కిన కుప్పం

English summary

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be touring his own constituency .The Telugu Desam Party has formed banners in Shantipuram in Kuppam constituency. Now the big bang is happening on the banners. The cause for the uproar is the placement of banners set up by the Telugu Desam Party lineup and banners set up by YCP leaders. This led to a tense atmosphere as YCP activists began to protest about their removal. This resulted in an altercation between the YCP and TDP activists for about 3 hours. Both sides protested on the national high way .The argument continued between the TDP and YCP lines on the national highway for three hours.This caused a tense atmosphere in Shantipuram.