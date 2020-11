దుబ్బాకలో రోటీమేకర్ దెబ్బకు గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికలపై టీఆర్ఎస్ ముందు జాగ్రత్త .. ఆ గుర్తులపై విజ్ఞప్తి

English summary

Telangana State Planning Commission Vice President BoinaPalli Vinod Kumar, TRS MLA Lakshmareddy and MLC Srinivas Reddy met state election commissioner Parthasarathy on election symbols. They brought to the notice of the Election Commissioner that giving TRS-like symbols to independent candidates would cause damage to the TRS party. They objected to some of the symbols in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad elections and appealed for the removal of symbols in the Greater Hyderabad elections.