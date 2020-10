చేతబడి చేశాడన్న అనుమానంతో ఏపీలో దారుణం ... స్మశానానికి తీసుకెళ్ళి హతమార్చి ఆపై దహనం

English summary

The barbaric incident that took place in Pullaguda tribal village in Kottur zone of Srikakulam district has now become a sensation in Srikakulam district. On suspicion of practicing black magic, a man named Ulaka Nayakamma of Pullaguda was handcuffed and taken to Cemetery and brutally beaten to death. And then burned without finding any evidences. Police are registering and investigating the case.