హైదరాబాద్ కు త్రాగు నీటి గండం వార్తలపై స్పందించిన కేటీఆర్ .. ఏమన్నారంటే

Shortage of rainfall during the Monsoons is going to worry the people living in the twin cities of Hyderabad with reports of available water meeting the demand only until August end. Every year by this time, Water levels go up by 5 to 10 ft in the reservoirs. This year, Water levels hasn't even increased by 1 ft and Water Board Officials need to rely on emergency pumping at Godavari, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar if the situation remains unchanged. Mentioning about an article published by a National Media House with the heading (Hyderabad has just 48 days of drinking water left), Director Maruthi asked KTR, 'Is it true sir?'.TRS Working President came up with a prompt response, 'That report isn't accurate. Once water from Kaleshwaram Project reaches Yellampalli reservoir (next few weeks), It will ensure that 172 MGD supply to Hyderabad unabated'.KTR stressed it's time all the Citizens realise the importance of water conservation and harvesting. May be, State and Central Governments need to conduct awareness programmes to address the water crisis.