బీజేపీ , నిజామాబాద్ ఎంపీ అరవింద్ ముందుంది అసలు టాస్క్ .. ఇల్లలకగానే పండుగ కాదు

The people of Nizamabad said to Dharmapuri Aravind , who succeeded as MP from Nizamabad parliamentary constituency that he must be responsible for his victory . The time has come for Dharmapuri Aravind to keep his promise to the people during the Lok Sabha elections.The first task for the BJP in Telangana is started with Nizamabad voters and Aravind, who told to the farmers that before the polls that he would show the yellow board set up in 5 hours after winning as an MP. Aravind wrote it on a Bond Paper that he will fulfill his words in case of not standing on his words he will resign his designation as an MP , and now it is going to retain the question of Nizamabad farmers .