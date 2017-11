తెలంగాణ మంత్రికి ఢిల్లీలో చేదు అనుభవం!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Minister of Telangana had a bad experience in Delhi Telangana Bhavan recently. According to the source.. Minister reached to Telangana Bhavan in the night at 11 PM. The person who bring him went out soon after they reach the Bhavan. A room was booked for this Minister in Swarnamukhi Block. After went inside Minister asked the room attendent to bring the Dinner. Attendent recklessly said "Now here Dinner will not be available.. Go to Gulati for that". After returning to Hyderabad.. The Minister complained about this in GAD also.