కేసీఆర్ తోపుగాడు ఏం కాదు, బడా చోర్ సీఎం .. భద్రకాళీ ఆలయంలో ప్రమాణానికి సిద్ధమా ? బండి సంజయ్ సవాల్

English summary

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay today lashed out at Telangana CM KCR as part of his visit to Warangal. Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR was running the state under the influence of liquor and was indebted to the state. Bandi Sanjay demanded that KCR tell him why the Hyderabad mayoral election is not being held. Moreover, Bandi Sanjay challenged whether Warangal ministers and MLAs were ready to take oath at the Bhadrakali temple on Warangal development.