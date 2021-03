కేసీఆర్ కు బండి సంజయ్ వార్నింగ్ .. వాళ్ళలా నువ్వు కూడా జైలుకే వెళ్తావ్ అంటూ ఫైర్

English summary

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay gave a warning to Telangana CM KCR. Bandi Sanjay warned KCR that you will also go to jail. He asked KCR to remember what happened in the case of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Karunanidhi. Bandi Sanjay, demanded the immediate release of BJYM leader Bhanu Prakash, who was arrested during a dharna organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha.