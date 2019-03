కామారెడ్డి జిల్లాలో పంజా విసురుతున్న అతిసార వ్యాధి .. భయం గుప్పెట్లో ప్రజలు

English summary

Three persons including two children and a woman died at the Banswada area hospital on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment for diarrhea. Sunitha (33), a resident of Mujrampet village in Medak district had gone to Magdoompoor village in Nizamsagar mandal to participate in oora pandaga. After the event, nearly 100 people ate meat and about 30 people were admitted at the Banswada area hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. Officials at the hospital said that Sunitha died on Tuesday morning and added that consumption of contaminated food, water led to diarrhea.In a similar case, nearly 20 persons belonging to Komalancha village also complained of vomiting and motions and were admitted to the Banswada area hospital on Sunday morning. Nishitha (3) was one among them undergoing treatment at the Banswada hospital. She was referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, but died while she was being taken to the hospital. Another boy, Satyanarayana (6), also died while undergoing treatment at GGH hospital.