తెలంగాణ వైద్యుల తీరు ఇదీ: దవాఖాన బయటే ప్రసవాలు

Telangana Government often accused United AP Government for fewer facilities in 'Telangana region' while their government gives top priority to first class services to people in district hospitals. But there serious neglegency here at district hospital. Recently Khammam district hospital pregnant woman give birth but infant dead. Then minister Tummala Nageswar Rao fired on staff but there is no change in employees attitude. Same incidents here in Nizamabad and Mahaboobabad district hospitals.