వరంగల్ లో ఆ ఇద్దరు నేతల ఆదిపత్యం..! ఓడలు బళ్లు, బళ్లు ఓడలు అవ్వడం అంటే ఇదే..!!

English summary

The political position of the two senior heads is turning out to be many turns. If one of the previous government was in the rank of deputy cm in the joint Warangal district, the other was limited to his constituency as an MLA. Now the same situation has been reversed.Then the wheel-turning leader became silent.., the silent leader is now turning the wheel. There is also a debate that there is no need for a bigger example of anything happening in politics.