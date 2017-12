Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Task Force police arrested a pseudo cop who was cheating people by posing as DCP. The offender, Raghavendra Satyapal Jaurkar, 42, a security officer at Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, unsuccessfully tried to become a police constable twice in the past. Subsequently he became a member of area peace committee in Kacheguda police station and during his interaction with the police, found out various details about functioning of the police.