భద్రాచలం వద్ద గోదావరి మహోగ్రరూపం ...మూడో ప్రమాద హెచ్చరిక దాటి .. ఏజెన్సీ గ్రామాలు జలదిగ్బంధం

English summary

Godavari is raging due to heavy rains. At Bhadrachalam the Godavari flows briskly beyond the third danger warning. The Godavari is flowing at Bhadrachalam at the most dangerous level with heavy floods coming from the upper regions. Currently the water level is 60 feet at Bhadrachalam. This is the first time in six years that the water level has reached this level. As a result, several zones in the Bhadrachalam Revenue Division have been inundated.