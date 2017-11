అంతుందా?: షాకిచ్చిన అనుచరులు, రేవంత్ దూకుడుకు కాంగ్రెస్ ఝలక్

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Congress party does not appear to be in a mood to throw a political challenge to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at this stage. The party is understood to have advised A Revanth Reddy, who had recently resigned from the TDP and joined Congress, not to quit his MLA’s post. According to sources, the party high command is holding talks with State party in-charge R C Khuntia, CLP leader K Jana Reddy and TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the impact of Revanth’s resignation as MLA in the State politics, particularly and the political advantage to the Congress party.