తిరుపతిరావు కమిటీ కలకలం: ఫీజు ఏటా 10 శాతం పెంపు... నెలన్నర ఆలస్యమైతే టీసీ!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Professor Tirupathi Rao committee on School Fee in Private Schools submitted its long-pending report on Saturday to the Government of Telangana. But the Parents Associations alleged that all recommendations made by the committee were in favour of the state government and the private education sector. The report advised school managements to go to the Fee Regulatory Committee only if they wanted a fee increase of more than 10 per cent. As per the committee recommendations, If a student delays paying the fee by more than 45 days he or she can be given a transfer certificate by the school management. The Hyderabad School Parents Association and Telangana Parents Association opposed the 10 per cent annual fee hike proposed by the Prof. Tirupathi Rao committee, to be implemented for the upcoming academic year.