ప్రధాని మోడీని ప్రతి దానికీ పిలవాలా !.. కేంద్రం కాళేశ్వరానికి చిల్లిగవ్వ కూడా ఇవ్వలేదన్న కేసీఆర్

English summary

"Do we have to invite him for everything," quipped KCR when a reporter asked why he did not invite Modi for inauguration for Kaleshwaram project. "I am doing it. Are you not happy. I am the achiever."KCR also did not agree when a reporter pointed out that he had good relations with Modi for five years."You are wrong. First year was bitter. When he snatched our mandals and power project, I said the Prime Minister is fascist," he said.Admitting that the TRS later supported NDA on issues like election of President and Vice-President, the TRS leader said the party would extend similar issue-based support.KCR also claimed that the Centre did not extend the help of an extra rupee during last five years. "NITI Aayog asked the Centre to provide Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha. They did not even give Rs 24," he said.The Chief Minister said the Centre did not provide any help for construction of Kaleshwaram project."We will request if they give we will accept and if not, we will move ahead," he said when asked if he will again approach the Centre for funds for various projects.