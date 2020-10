జర్నలిస్ట్ కుమారుడి కిడ్నాప్ కేసు.. ఇంకా దొరకని ఆచూకీ.. తండ్రి స్నేహితుల పనేనా ?

English summary

The story of the kidnapping of a nine-year-old boy the son of a journalist in Mahabubabad district is currently challenging the police. Kusuma Deekshith Reddy, a boy who was abducted on Sunday evening, are yet to be ascertained. Police scoured the area for the boy, but the result was nothing.The kidnappers demanded Rs 45 lakh for the release of kidnapped Kusuma Deekshith Reddy.