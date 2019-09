కడియం శ్రీహరి ఛలో కాళేశ్వరం.. కేసీఆర్ అసలు సిసలు బాహుబలి ,కాంగ్రెస్ , బీజేపీలు కడియం తిట్లకు బలి

English summary

Kadiam Srihari, who has been away from all trs party events so far, is seen in the latest actively. Recently, he is planning to visit kaleshwaram project with the name of Chalo Kaleshwaram program. Now it has become a hot topic in the district. In the wake of the news that Telangana CM KCR ministry will be expanded, Kadiyam Srihari is trying to show his presence and Swami's devotion to KCR. As a part of this, Kadiyam Srihari KCR, who is visiting the project today in the name of the Kaleshwaram Project visit, praised KCR as a true BAHUBALI. The Congress and the BJP were hostile.