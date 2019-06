కేసీఆర్ క్లారిటీ .. జగన్ తో దోస్తీ ... అవసరమైతే మోడీతో కుస్తీ

English summary

In a major step towards strengthening cordial relations with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh further, the Telangana government has decided to work together with AP in the optimum utilisation of Godavari and Krishna waters allocated to the two states and also assist each other in the construction of irrigation projects being taken up by the two states to address irrigation and drinking water needs in the future. Reiterating that his government will maintain constitutional relations with Centre, he said, "we are not part of NDA. I proposed Federal Front, I still stick to it. We will maintain constitutional relations with the Centre.