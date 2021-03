English summary

chevella former mp konda vishweshwar reddy made sensational comments on trs minister etela rajender, cm kcr and ys sharmila. speaking to media on sunday, konda said, cm kcr would make etela rajender to form a new political party in telangana. former mp also said ts sharmila has an understanding with brother ys jagan. konda stressed for an another regional party in telangana.