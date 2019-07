తన పుట్టిన రోజున ఆ గిఫ్ట్ ఇవ్వండన్న కేటీఆర్ .. ఊహించని గిఫ్ట్ ఇచ్చిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్

English summary

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who will be celebrating his birthday on July 24, called upon his well-wishers, party leaders and others not to splurge money on advertisements and not to bring bouquets to greet him. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the TRS leader said: “On the eve of my birthday on 24th, appeal to TRS party cadre & leaders not to splurge money on advertisements, hoardings, bouquets. Instead, do something meaningful even if it’s a small gesture #GiftASmile if you can. Help someone in need and bring a smile to their face”. Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar has been given the unexpected gift of KTR Birthday.The party's MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has announced the adoption of Kisaragutta Reserve Forest on the occasion of KTR's birth day .