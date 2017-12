Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

In a rare gesture, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao received a special invitation to participate in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum to be held at Davos on January, 2018. The Minister expressed his happiness over the invitation and stated that he was looking forward to showcase the Telangana State government’s policies at World Economic Forum to attract investments.