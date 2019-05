హరీష్ పై కేటీఆర్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్య .. సిద్ధిపేట మెజార్టీ తగ్గిందన్న కేటీఆర్

English summary

whether KTR was feeling let down as working president of the party following poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls, he said he was not thinking on those lines as the votes polled by TRS in the elections had come down only by four lakhs compared to the Assembly elections held in December last. In Sircilla, BJP had polled about 50,000 votes this time against only 3,000 in the Assembly elections. Similarly, TRS majority in Siddipet segment had come down compared to December polls, he pointed out.The TRS working president blamed the defeat of his younger sister K. Kavitha in Nizamabad “We know that those who contested in the name of farmers were political activists he claimed.He denied the allegation that former minister T. Harish Rao was kept aside in the party and was limited to only Medak Parliament seat.