English summary

Telangana Tdp president L. Ramana said that Revanth Reddy statement not clarify on rumours join in congress. He spoke to media on Sunday.TTdp leaders meeting at NTR Bhavan on Sunday. Motkupalli Narasimhulu demanded give show cause notice to Revanth Reddy.