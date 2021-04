కరోనా భయంతో కొత్త ప్రచారం .. మా ఇంటికి రాకండి, అవసరమయితే ఫోన్ చెయ్యండి అంటూ ఫ్లెక్సీలు

English summary

Many people who are aware of the corona have become alert in the wake of the corona second wave boom. In the wake of the recent rise in Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, flexis are being set up in front of houses saying please don't come to our house and do not let them come to your house. Residents of LB Nagar in the 31st Division of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation put up banners in front of their houses to create awareness among the people.