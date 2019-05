ప్రగతిభవన్ లో కోడ్ సమయంలో ఎలాంటి పార్టీ సమావేశాలు జరగలేదట .. సిఈఓ రజత్ కుమార్ మాట

English summary

Telangana state chief election officer Rajath kumar said that Telangana Chief Minister's residence Pragati Bhavan wasn't used for any party-related meetings during the election code Chief Election Officer, said the KCR was never misused his residence. It also made clear that there was no truth in the complaints that KCR was violated election code. This information was also send to the Central Election Commission.