టీఆర్ఎస్ పాలనపై భగ్గుమన్న పురంధరేశ్వరి .. ఖమ్మం ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో హాట్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

BJP national general secretary daggubati purandhareshwari participated in Khammam Corporation elections campaign . Purandareshwari said there was a positive atmosphere for the BJP in Khammam. Purandhareshwari lashed out at the TRS regime. People are looking at the situation in Khammam during the six years of KCR rule. With that in mind, Purandhareshwari appealed to the people to cast their votes in this election.