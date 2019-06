రాజగోపాల్ రెడ్డి ఏ కారణాలతో వెళ్తున్నారో నాకు చెప్పారన్న ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి..పార్టీ మార్పు ఫిక్సే

English summary

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on the party's change of Mugugodu Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came to a clarity. Uttam, who responded to the matter, said that those who are going for political reasons can say anything, but what about those who go for economic reasons? Rajagopal Reddy said he was going for what reasons. All the clarity came about that he was going to change the party . It is interesting to note that his party's transformation is also related to economic reasons. Later, Uttam said Rajagopal Reddy had could now say anything that he has decided to go .