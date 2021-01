టీఆర్ఎస్ లో రసమయి వ్యాఖ్యల దుమారం ..తానో లిమిటెడ్ కంపెనీలో పని చేస్తున్నానంటూ అసమ్మతి రాగం!!

English summary

Rasamayi Balakishan, who attended the mourning ceremony of Jayaraju 's mother, a famous poet in Mahabubabad, said that many people had left him after he became an MLA and the songs had changed after coming to Telangana. Rasamayi Balakishan commented that poets and artists should not be silent as the silence of the arts is more dangerous than cancer. The interesting comments made by Rasamai that it was time for every singer to think have now become a hot debate in the ruling TRS