నిత్యావసరాలా?.. నగదా? ఏది మంచిదో అధ్యయనం చేయండి: సీఎం కేసీఆర్ ఆదేశం

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday asked the officials to study whether the direct benefit transfer (DBT) would be a better option to reach out to the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) or to continue with the existing practice of distributing rice to the card holders. He had a review with the senior bureaucrats and department heads concerned on the possible way forward in view of the strike notice served by the dealers running the fair price shops. Under the direct benefit transfer system the beneficiaries would get their due, mainly the subsidy component being borne by the government, credited to his or her account.