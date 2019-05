కేసీఆర్ ను వదలను .. ఎదిరించేవారు లేకుంటే బెదిరించే వారిదే రాజ్యం అన్న రేవంత్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Revanth Reddy lost as an MLA but won as a MP said that he is not going to leave KCR anymore . He said that Malkajgiri parliament constituency is a mini India where people in all parts of the country are at Malkajgiri constituency and is the largest constituency in the country, this constituency made Revanth Reddy to won the elections. On tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan the MP's who won in this parliament elections from congress are falicitated . Malkajgiri people are of 12 per cent of Telangana community have supported Revanth Reddy and said that Malkajgiri people have played a vital role in protecting democracy and taught KCR a lesson.