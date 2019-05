రెవెన్యూ అధికారుల చేతివాటం .. ఓ రైతు తహసీల్దార్ కార్యాలయం ముందే ఆత్మహత్యా యత్నం

English summary

A farmer poured kerosene to commit suicide in front of the thasildhar office of Rebbena in Komaram Bheem district to solve his land problem. He is weeping that the negligency of the officers is causing damage to him. Durgam Sambiah of Kishtapur village, Durgam Rajyya are brothers. They have 28 acres of family inheritance land. Officials showed their talent in neglecting their duty , while the land had to be equal to both the brothers . The land has been registered to the Durgam Rajayya's family members Durgam Somakka, Durgam Malayya and Durgam Prabhakar by the government officials . Sambayya's family members are moving around the collector's offices , Tahsildar, RDO offices . Sambayya's son was struggling around the office for a long time to settle the problem even though the problem was not solved and he poured kerosene and tried to fire himself . He was stopped by farmers there.