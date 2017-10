కోకాపేట భూములు హెచ్ఎండిఏవే: అసలు వివాదమేమిటీ?

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared long-pending Kokapet land case in favour of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Private persons during 2002 filed a case in the apex court claiming 1,635 acres land in Kokapet village of Rangareddy district. After gruelling 15 years, the HMDA owned right over the 623 acres of land with the Supreme Court’s verdict. The HMDA claimed that the land on which it won right is worth Rs 10,000 crore.