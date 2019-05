తప్పుడు వార్తలు ప్రచారం చేసిన మీడియాకు ధన్యవాదాలు .. నన్నెవరూ అరెస్ట్ చెయ్యలేరు .. రవి ప్రకాష్

English summary

Ravi Prakash, TV9 CEO, said that the allegations of TV9 Ravi Prakash and from two days he was obscanded are untrue. Ravi Prakash has filed for forgery and Ravi Prakash is going to arrest news are fake and he denied them. Ravi Prakash who came up with a special live show on the news was gave a clarity that he was not obscanded. He has responded to the media in his own style. He said that it would be nice if some of the other channels acted responsibly.Ravi Prakash thanked fellow channels who were so fond of him.