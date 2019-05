తెలంగాణాపై బీజేపీకి చిగురించిన ఆశలు.. భవిష్యత్ లో అధికారమే లక్ష్యంగా పార్టీ కసరత్తులు

English summary

The BJP has won four seats in the Lok Sabha elections which failed to win the assembly polls. Thereafter, the BJP has a new boost. The strengthening of the party has given rise to the prospect of growth in the future in the TRS. The BJP lines say that the BJP high command will focus on Telangana state.Kisan Reddy, who won the Lok Sabha election this time, will be given the opportunity to be Union Minister. Thus, the BJP will give a positive perspective towards Telangana. The BJP, which is already in power at the Center, will now focus on states