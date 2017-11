సల్వా ఫాతిమా: గర్భంతోనే 15 గంటల పాటు విమానం నడిపి, అరుదైన రికార్డుల హైద్రాబాదీ

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

For a city that is 400 years old, it’s no surprise that Hyderabad has a long list of people who have led exemplary lives. From 10 Hyderabadis who made it big! to Inspiring women WhatsUpHyderabad has tried its best to highlight the stories of some of these people. This time it’s Syeda Salva Fatima.Meet Syeda Salva Fatima, a 27 year old girl who has learnt to fly. Clad in a burqa Fatima looks like a normal muslim girl until she reveals her super-power which is being able to fly. Well, not literally though, by flying…I meant flying aeroplanes. Yes, Fatima is a pilot and perhaps the first muslim lady pilot in india with a commercial flying license.