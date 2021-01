Telangana Inter Exam time table 2021: మే 1 నుంచి పరీక్షలు -సమగ్ర వివరాలివే..

English summary

Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy has released the Telangana Inter Exam 2021 time table today, January 28, 2021. The first-year exam would be conducted from May 1 to May 19, 2021, and the second year exam would be conducted from May 2 to May 20, 2021. Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd exam time table is available on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.