English summary

YS Sharmila, who entered into direct politics in Telangana with Khammam Sankalpa Sabha, has prepared their first action plan. Sharmila, who is shaping the future activity to target TRS party ... decided to do the first fight on the issue of unemployment in this order. Sharmila made the statement in the Khammam House ... Her followers have recently confirmed this. It has been revealed that Sharmila will go on a hunger strike on the issue of unemployment for three days from the 15th of this month in the heart of Hyderabad.