టీటీడీ బోర్డు సభ్యుడు శేఖర్ రెడ్డికి బిగ్ రిలీఫ్ .. ఆ కేసుల్లో క్లీన్ చిట్ ఇచ్చిన సీబీఐ కోర్టు

English summary

The CBI court has given clean chit to Shekhar Reddy, a TTD board member and industrialist. Chennai CBI court has dismissed a corruption case registered against TTD trust board member Shekhar Reddy. The court ruled that there was no evidence that he was guilty of corruption. This is good news for Shekhar Reddy and the YCP government, which has faced opposition criticism in the case of Shekhar Reddy.