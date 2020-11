తిరుమలలో కొత్త రూల్.. ఆ వాహనాలతో వెళ్తే అనుమతి లేదు

English summary

Authorities have also introduced new rules for vehicles in Thirumala. ASP Muni Ramaiah said devotees should not come to Thirumala with vehicles exceeding the ten-year time limit. ASP said the vehicles were allowed to go the hill only after considering the time limit. ASP saying that they should not come to Tirumala with 10 years over exceeded vehicles, if they come they will have to stop at Alipiri and face difficulties.