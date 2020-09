తిరుమల డిక్లరేషన్ రగడ ... ఎప్పటి నుండో ఉన్న ఈ నిబంధన టీటీడీ ఎప్పుడు తొలగించింది?

English summary

TTD chairman YV Subbareddy said that people of any religion can come to tirumala swami darshan and no declaration is required . He said devotees coming to visit the Thirumala Srivari temple comes with faith in Venkateswara Swami and there is no need to declare the religion .The question of when TTD removed this provision, which has been in force since long back , has now become a hot topic