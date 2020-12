తిరుమలలో వైకుంఠ ఏకాదశి వేడుకల్లో ప్రముఖులు .. స్వర్గంలో నడిచిన అనుభూతి ఉందన్న రోజా

English summary

Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations are in full swing in the Telugu states. All the famous temples in the Telugu state are crowded with devotees. The priests of the temple opened the gates of Vaikunta on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and many other dignitaries visited Thirumala Srivaru today on Vaikunta Ekadashi. Roja says that Vaikunta Dwaradarshanam is like walking in heaven and today Swami Darshanam is a good luck.