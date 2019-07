మా భూమినే కృష్ణమ్మ ఆక్రమించింది.. ఆక్రమణ నోటీసుపై బీజేపీనేత గోకరాజు గంగరాజు స్టన్నింగ్ రిప్లై

English summary

Gokaraju Gangaraju who served as Member of Parliament from Narsapuram has 40-50 acres at different places in Venkatapalem Village. As per buzz, lands come under survey numbers 18-21 belongs to Gokaraju. He also has two guest houses those were constructed just 30 feet away from krishna River. jagan government gave notices to the people who constructed buildings across the krishna River after demolishing the Prajavedika. The reason behind jagan motive is to prove CBN as culprit. Government gave notices for all buildings and gave 10 days time for their reply. Gokaraju gave reply to notice served by YSRCP government in his own style. He said that he didn’t occupy any land near the river. Adding to that, krishna River has occupied his land.As per his version, after construction of the guest house Government issues GO on prohibiting constructions 100 meters away from the krishna River. He said that he didn’t violate the guidelines in the construction of guest houses. Gokaraju confidently said that he gave reply to CRDA within two days.