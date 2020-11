ఏపీకి శకుని చంద్రబాబు .. నిరూపిస్తే ఉరేసుకుంటా, రాజకీయాల నుండే తప్పుకుంటా : కొడాలి నానీ ఫైర్

English summary

Minister Kodali Nani outraged on TDP chief Chandrababu. Kodali Nani challenged Chandrababu to say how many houses he had built during his tenure as CM. He said that 17,000 poor people in Gudivada would be given houses and lands, registered in the name of womenMinister Kodali Nani has said that he will not contest from Gudivada in the coming elections unless that happens.