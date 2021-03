బాలకృష్ణ ఆటలో అరటిపండు , చంద్రబాబు శనిగ్రహం : ఉతికారేసిన మంత్రి కొడాలి నాని

English summary

AP Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani outraged on TDP chief Chandrababu and Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna. Balayya reading the script written by Chandrababu. Kodali Nani commented that Balakrishna don't know about ap politics. Kodali nani slams that Chandrababu's mind was not working and he was criticized as Shani.