ధ్వంసమైన కారులోనే సీఎం జగన్ దగ్గరకు వెళ్లేందుకు పట్టాభి యత్నం .. దాడిపై పట్టాభి భార్య ,తల్లి ఆవేదన

English summary

TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi was attacked by unkonown persons in Vijayawada.Pattabhi, who was trying to reach Thadepalli to meet CM Jagan in a car wrecked by thugs, was stopped by the police. Was forcibly rushed to the hospital in a vehicle. Police arrested some other leaders along with Pattabhi. His mother and wife are protesting against the attack on Pattabhi. YCP is said to be responsible for what happened. TDP leaders suspect that Kodali Nani was involved in the attack.