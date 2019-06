తెలంగాణా ప్రజల కమిట్మెంట్ ఆంధ్రా ప్రజలకు ఉంటే అది సాధ్యం .. ప్రత్యేక హోదాపై పవన్

English summary

The center repeatedly affirms that the center is not given special status. Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman has also expressed concern that the status of the special status center has not been examined. Shortly after the Jagan government came to power with a special status agenda, such signs were coming from the center, which should be shocking to the ruling party.Pawan's comments at the same time make everyone think.Pawan Kalyan commented that the Andhra people did not have the aspirations and expectations of the Telangana people. Pawan Kalyan claimed that the Telangana people fought for a separate Telangana state for decades, the Andhra people could not fight back despite the aspirations of the special status.