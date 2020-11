కేసీఆర్ మాట విని జగన్ ఏపీకి అన్యాయం చేస్తారా ? పోలవరం ఎత్తు తగ్గిస్తే ఊరుకోం : దేవినేని ఉమా ఫైర్

English summary

Devineni Uma warned that if the height of Polavaram is reduced, the Telugu Desam Party will struggles with people across the state. He was incensed that Jagan Reddy was doing a grave injustice to the state. Telangana State Chief Minister KCR said in the Telangana Assembly on September 15 last year that Polavaram height would be reduced. Devineni Uma was incensed that today AP CM Jagan is following the words spoken by CM KCR. Polavaram was outraged that the project was prepared to reduce the height to 3.57 meters.